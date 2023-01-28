Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $131.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

