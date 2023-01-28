Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Balchem worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

