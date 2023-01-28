Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

