Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $140.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

