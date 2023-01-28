Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,692 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,334,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

