Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 128,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

FYBR stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $29.69.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

