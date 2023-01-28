Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.