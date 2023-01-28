Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 215.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

