Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $218,587.20 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.15 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

