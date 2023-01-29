10,000 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $274,634.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,534,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,873,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $274,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,534,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,873,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,581,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,819 in the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

