12,350 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.92 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.