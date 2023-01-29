1,265 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $155.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

