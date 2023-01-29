137,252 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,800,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,976,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

