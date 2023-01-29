2,854 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

