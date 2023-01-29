32,401 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,754 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,190,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 68.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 206,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of DISA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

