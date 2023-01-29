626,695 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 626,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

