626,695 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 626,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
