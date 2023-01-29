7,231 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.