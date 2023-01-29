7,886 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAA. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

