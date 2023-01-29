8,359 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,359 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.9 %

PFGC opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

