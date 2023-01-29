93,700 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 93,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 640,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,314,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 263,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $460,360.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,808,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,310,584.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,662,217 shares of company stock worth $83,474,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

