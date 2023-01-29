Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

