AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 402,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.