Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $269.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.93.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

