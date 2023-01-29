Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

