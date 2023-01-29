Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $628.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

