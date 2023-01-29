AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWF opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

