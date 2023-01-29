Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Amcor by 328.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,727 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Amcor by 162.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,228 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.