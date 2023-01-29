Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 127,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amcor by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.95 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.