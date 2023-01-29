Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $344.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $352.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.50.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

