AMG National Trust Bank Buys 9,067 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 211.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

