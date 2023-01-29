Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,288 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

