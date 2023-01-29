Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.99 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

