Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in onsemi were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in onsemi by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 903,149 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.67 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

