Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.28 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $171.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $239.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Profile



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

