Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.68 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

