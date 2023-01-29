Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

