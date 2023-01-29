Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

