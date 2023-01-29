Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.