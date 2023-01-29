Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,044 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.40 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

