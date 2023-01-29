Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,185 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock worth $20,906,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

SQ opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of -90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

