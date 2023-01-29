Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,032 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

