Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,590 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Stories

