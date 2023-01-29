Arizona State Retirement System Sells 335 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average is $183.13. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

