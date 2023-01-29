Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,228 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

