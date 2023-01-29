Arizona State Retirement System Sells 450 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.