Arizona State Retirement System Sells 755 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average of $205.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

