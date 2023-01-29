Arizona State Retirement System Sells 755 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
