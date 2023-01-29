Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

