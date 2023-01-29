Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Down 2.5 %

AINC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $41.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.21 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 3.82% of Ashford worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.