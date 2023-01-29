Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

