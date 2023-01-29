Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

